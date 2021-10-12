Transport Canada investigating plane crash at Westlock airport

Transport Canada has taken the lead on an investigation into a plane crash north of Edmonton.

Four people were hospitalized after a plane flipped at the Westlock airport on Oct. 10.

A 60-year-old man was flown by STARS to hospital with head trauma. His condition that day was critical, but there’s been no update since.

A 59-year-old woman sustained what RCMP called minor injuries.

A 28-year-old woman sustained face and head lacerations and was experiencing abdominal pain. A 22-year-old woman reported abdominal and back pains. Both women in their 20s were stable as of Tuesday, Mounties said.

A dog was killed in the crash; the injured animal was found at the scene and died before reaching a vet clinic.