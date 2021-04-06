Transport carrying other vehicles catches fire near Temiskaming Shores, creating fireball

A transport truck carrying other vehicles caught fire just after midnight April 4 south of Temiskaming Shores.

Ontario Provincial Police and Temiskaming fire crews responded to the blaze on Highway 11.

"The transport was travelling northbound on Highway 11, when it caught on fire," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The trailer was engulfed in flames and the highway was closed in both directions for a period of time. A number of vehicles on the trailer were demolished as a result of the fire."

There were no injuries. The truck and trailer were towed from the scene and the highway was re-opened shortly before 4:30 a.m.