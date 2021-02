Motorists in Greater Sudbury travelling near Skead Road and Radar Road should expect delays, police said Wednesday afternoon.

"Officer on scene of single-vehicle collision involving transport," Greater Sudbury Police tweeted. "No injuries reported, however, transport's cargo on the roadway. Traffic is backed up in the area."

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route if possible, police said, until the scene is clear. This story will be updated when new information comes available.