Transport driver facing careless driving charge after crashing into Highway 401 guard rail cables
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent OPP say a transport truck driver has been charged with careless driving after a crash on Highway 401.
Police say a transport truck struck the guard rail cables and became entangled in them, causing debris on the roadway including the cables.
The highway was closed for clean up from 5:24 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday.
Officers say there were no injuries to the driver.
Road Closure: #ChathamKentOPP - #Hwy401 WB CLOSED at COMMUNICATION RD. ^nm pic.twitter.com/L0ucD34gRM— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) December 17, 2021
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.