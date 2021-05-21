Transport driver killed in crash on Hwy 11

The driver of a commercial vehicle was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 west of Hearst, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Officers from the James Bay detachment were called to the scene approximately eight kilometers west of Hearst around 6:50 a.m. on May 21.

"One person was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services with life-threatening injuries," OPP said. "The driver of the (commercial motor vehicle), Marc Cote, 48 years old, from Jogues, Ont., was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

No word on the cause of the crash.

Police said the highway remains open.