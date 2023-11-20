Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
Ontario Provincial Police and North Bay firefighters were called just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 17 to respond to the scene on Collins Drive.
“Officers spoke to the driver and it was determined that they had consumed alcoholic beverages,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.
“They were arrested for impaired driving and transported to the North Bay detachment of the OPP for further testing.”
The 38-year-old driver from Abbotsford, B.C., has been charged with two impaired driving offences.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Dec. 12.
The accused was also issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
