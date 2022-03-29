Transport rolls over near Thamesford

The driver of a transport truck was taken to hospital in London by air ambulance after a crash Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just before 12 p.m. on Allen Street, north of Thamesford after the truck rolled over where the road bends, south of Oxford Road 74.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved in the crash and the driver's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Allen Street remains closed so guard rails that were seriously damaged by the collision can be replaced.

The rails separate the road from the river that runs alongside.