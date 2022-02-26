Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 near Mississauga, Ont.
Traffic was briefly delayed on Highway 401 near Mississauga, Ont. on Saturday after a transport truck caught fire.
Emergency crews were called to the highway near Mavis Road around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of thick black smoke coming from the area.
Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck hauling a piece of farm machinery caught fire.
It is unclear what started the blaze or if there were any injuries.
Police say the fire caused delays westbound on Highway 401 for a short period of time.
“Fire is out, traffic is slowly getting by,” officials said in a social media post around 12:30 p.m.
Delays on #Hwy401 wb at Mavis Rd after a transport truck hauling a piece of farm machinery burned. Fire is out traffic is slowly getting by. #MississaugaOPP pic.twitter.com/ioronZWRWO— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 26, 2022
