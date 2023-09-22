Transport truck catches fire, slows Highway 401 traffic
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Eastbound traffic on Highway 401 was brought to a crawl in the London area Thursday after a transport truck caught fire.
Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), London police and the London fire department were dispatched around 2:25 p.m. for a vehicle on fire on the off-ramp to Highbury Avenue.
Police say the driver of the truck pulled off the highway and exited the vehicle at which time it started to smoke and eventually caught fire.
Police say traffic in the area was slowed for about two hours while emergency crews were on scene.
The vehicle has since been removed from the highway and there were no injuries reported.
