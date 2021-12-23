Transport truck collides with fire hydrant, sending water gushing into the air in North York

An unexpected geyser appeared in the Jane and Finch area in North York Wednesday night after a transport truck slammed into a fire hydrant.

Toronto Fire said the collision occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the north side of Yewtree Boulevard at Jane Street.

Water was seen gushing an estimated 30 metres into the air as highly pressurized water poured out of the broken hydrant.

The heavy water flow combined with the subzero temperatures resulted in some slippery conditions as ice quickly formed in the area.

Toronto Fire said they requested a salt truck on site to deal with the ice.

Toronto Water is also on scene to carry out the repairs.

No injuries were reported.