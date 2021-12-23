Transport truck collides with fire hydrant, sending water gushing into the air in North York
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
An unexpected geyser appeared in the Jane and Finch area in North York Wednesday night after a transport truck slammed into a fire hydrant.
Toronto Fire said the collision occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the north side of Yewtree Boulevard at Jane Street.
Water was seen gushing an estimated 30 metres into the air as highly pressurized water poured out of the broken hydrant.
The heavy water flow combined with the subzero temperatures resulted in some slippery conditions as ice quickly formed in the area.
Toronto Fire said they requested a salt truck on site to deal with the ice.
Toronto Water is also on scene to carry out the repairs.
No injuries were reported.
-
Cocaine, methamphetamine seized from Collegiate Street home: Winnipeg policeThree people have been arrested after Winnipeg police seized cocaine, methamphetamine and ammunition from a home in the King Edward neighbourhood.
-
Do cloth masks provide adequate protection against COVID-19? An epidemiologist weights inAs the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across Canada, some experts are urging Canadians to ditch the cloth masks and use surgical or N95 masks instead.
-
B.C. announcing COVID-19 relief for businesses ThursdayThe B.C. government is preparing to announce supports for businesses impacted by the province's latest COVID-19 restrictions.
-
'Possum in peril' 911 call in BradfordPolice gave a shout out to a community member who helped rescue a "possum in peril" in Bradford.
-
Ottawa Airport warns travellers to expect delays over the holiday seasonThe Ottawa International Airport is warning travellers may face delays at "various parts of the travel process" at the airport over the holiday season, as COVID-19 guidelines impact staffing levels.
-
Snow and unseasonably cold temperatures expected in parts of Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada is predicting chilly conditions and potential snow for East Vancouver Island and parts of the Malahat Highway this week.
-
Woman walking dog takes Amazon packages from porch in AllistonProvincial police want to identify a woman caught on video taking two packages from a porch in New Tecumseth.
-
COVID-19's new Omicron variant is airborne, adding challenges to limiting spreadAlberta's top doctor says Omicron is spreading through the air with far greater frequency than previous variants, prompting her to recommend upgraded masks.
-
N.B. teen dies following two-vehicle crash in Canaan StationA 19-year old man from Targettville, N.B. has died following a two-vehicle crash in Canaan Station.