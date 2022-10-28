Transport truck collides with ION train in Kitchener

ION trains are not running between Borden Station and Mill Station after a tractor trailer collided with a train at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Courtland Avenue in Kitchener.

Grand River Transit says the crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The transit operator says work to restore ION service is underway and replacement buses are running.

