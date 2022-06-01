Transport truck crashes and bursts into flames on Highway 401
Ontario provincial police are on the scene of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Pickering Wednesday morning.
Shortly after midnight, OPP responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 401 at Brock Road.
Police say a transport truck containing beef collided into the centre barrier between the express and collectors lanes of the highway and burst into flames.
The driver did not sustain any injuries.
Police have released images of the truck which was significantly damaged by the fire.
Highway 401 westbound at Brock Road is closed as crews continue to clean the area.
Update #2 #HWY401 WB at Brock Rd is currently closed for a vehicle fire and clean-up recovery. At 12:02 am the truck struck the center barrier and burst in flames. Updates to follow^td pic.twitter.com/HgERX9IHLJ— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 1, 2022
