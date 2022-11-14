Transport truck driver caught swerving, doing paper work while on expressway shoulder: Guelph police
Guelph police have handed out 18 charges to a company and one of its drivers after they say they caught him on the Hanlon Expressway doing paper work at the wheel.
According to a news release, an officer was patrolling the expressway on Thursday around 3 p.m. when they saw a tractor trailer aggressively swerving onto the shoulder and stopping.
Police say the officer went to check on the driver's wellbeing and found him completing paperwork that was supposed to be done before driving the vehicle.
A certified commercial truck inspector came to examine the truck and allegedly found several major defects, including bald tires, tires with low pressure, and brakes out of alignment due to a bent axle.
The truck was taken out of service. Both the driver and the employer were charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
