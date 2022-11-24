Transport truck driver charged with impaired on Highway 400: OPP

A transport truck driver faces impaired charges after police stopped the vehicle travelling along Highway 400 through Bradford West Gwillimbury.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, police said the truck was pulled over in the southbound lanes near Highway 88.

Police posted a picture of two bottles of alcohol set on a police cruiser.

A heavy equipment tow truck hauled the transport to an impound yard.

The 36-year-old man also faces an automatic licence suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.

The province reports that alcohol-impaired driving is the leading cause of road deaths.