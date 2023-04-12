Transport truck driver credited with saving motorist’s life during collision

Ontario Provincial Police are crediting a transport truck driver with saving a motorist’s life after the driver took action to avoid a serious collision while carrying 51,000 litres of diesel.

In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers were investigating a collision at Highway 24 and Old Highway 24 near Simcoe.

“The transport truck driver did not receive any injuries, however, was extremely shaken by this incident as they were carrying 51,000 litres of diesel,” Sanchuk said.

“I can tell you right now that the driver of that transport truck saved the driver [of the SUV] by taking evasive action to avoid this crash,” he added.

Sanchuk said officials believed if it wasn’t for the expert driving displayed by the transport truck driver they would be dealing with a fatal collision.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with undetermined injuries.

Officials said Highway 24 has been closed between Wyndham Road 21 and Wyndham Road 11 for an extended period of time as the vehicles are removed.

Sanchuck also said there will be a cleanup of some oil which appeared to be leaking from the transport truck.

