Transport truck driver killed in Highway 401 crash near Quebec border
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
One driver is dead after a crash involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 near the Quebec border Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound highway, just west of the border. OPP say their initial investigation shows two eastbound transport trucks collided.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
The eastbound 401 remained closed at 4th Line Road in South Glengarry late Tuesday morning for the police investigation.
ROAD CLOSURE: Detours in place at #Hwy401 E/B at 4th Line Road South Glengarry for a collision investigation. Expect delays and obey #OPP officers directing traffic. ^jm pic.twitter.com/52nzACO5R1— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) July 26, 2022
