Transport truck driver with suspended licence accused of being impaired

Police charged a transport truck driver with being impaired and driving with a suspended licence during a traffic stop in Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP says an officer on patrol in the area of Riddell Road in the early morning hours on Tuesday pulled over the big rig for a traffic violation.

The officer suspected the driver was impaired, and during that investigation, police say it was discovered he had a suspended driver's licence.

The officer charged the 40-year-old driver from Minden with impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80+ and driving while under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in March to answer to the charges.

His licence was suspended for an additional 90 days, and the transport truck was towed to the impound yard for seven days.