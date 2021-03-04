An unusual crash east of Cambridge resulted in a transport truck ending up in some trees.

Emergency crews were first called to the incident Wednesday evening on Hwy. 8.

The driver of the transport truck, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Some heavy-duty help was later called in to remove the truck from the trees.

"The heavy rescue tows are going to try to get it out as beast as they can," said OPP Const. Doug Leonard at the scene.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.