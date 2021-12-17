Transport truck fire slows down Hwy. 401 near North Dumfries

Two eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near North Dumfries have been blocked off due to a transport truck fire.

Kitchener Fire was called in around 12:40 a.m. Friday to assist with a tractor trailer that had caught fire near the Cedar Creek Road exit.

Officials say the highway was initially shut down for a period of time.

There is no word yet on what caused the transport truck fire, if there were any injuries, or how long the lanes will remain blocked off.