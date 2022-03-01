Transport truck full of glycerin rolls over on 401 on-ramp

The ramp from Hwy 6 south to Hwy 401 westbound near Morriston was closed Tuesday afternoon after a transport truck loaded with 11 totes of glycerin rolled over.

In a tweet, provincial police said the two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At around 3:30 p.m. OPP said cleanup was expected to take six hours.

Just before 9 p.m., Ontario 511 tweeted all on-ramp lanes had reopened.

No lanes on Hwy 401 were closed as a result of the incident, but OPP said drivers could still expect delays as a result of motorists slowing down to look at the accident.

Glycerin is a non-toxic food grade product.

The Ministry of the Environment was called to the scene, but police said they didn't suspect there was any environmental concern related to the spill.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined yet, but police suspect human error was a contibuting factor.

"Weather conditions, road conditions were ideal. There’s no issues that would have contributed to it," Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, OPP told CTV News at the scene. "Looking at the tractor trailer as well, no mechanical issues. I’m pretty sure it would be a human factor issue that contributed to the crash."

