Transport truck full of paper rolls catches fire on Hwy. 401

On a day when emergency crews were busy dealing with weather-related crashes on the road, one transport truck fire was causing delays on Hwy. 401.

OPP tweeted around 4 p.m. Wednesday that a transport truck loaded with paper had caught fire on the westbound side between the north and south exits of Hwy. 6 near Guelph.

At the time, two lanes of traffic were blocked.

About an hour later, police confirmed the fire was out and only one lane of traffic was blocked.

Officials say the offloading of the burnt paper rolls will take several hours.

Police have not yet said what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

