Transport truck in ditch on Highway 400 near Georgian Bay Township

Highway 400 near Georgian Bay Township (Township of Georgian Bay)

It was a slow commute along Highway 400 through Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning as emergency vehicles blocked a northbound lane after a transport truck went into the ditch.

According to the local fire department, the big rig rested against a rock cut under the South Gibson Lake Road overpass.

The Deputy Fire Chief, Chad Dowell, told CTV News that no one was injured.

