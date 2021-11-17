Transport truck in ditch on Highway 400 near Georgian Bay Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
It was a slow commute along Highway 400 through Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning as emergency vehicles blocked a northbound lane after a transport truck went into the ditch.
According to the local fire department, the big rig rested against a rock cut under the South Gibson Lake Road overpass.
The Deputy Fire Chief, Chad Dowell, told CTV News that no one was injured.
