Transport truck in ditch on HWY 400

Highway 400 near Georgian Bay Township (Township of Georgian Bay)

A slow commute on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township as emergency vehicles are blocking a northbound lane due to a transport truck in the ditch.

According to the local fire department, the truck is against a rock cut under the South Gibson Lake Road overpass.

The Deputy Fire Chief, Chad Dowell, told CTV News that no one was injured.

