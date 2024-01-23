Transport truck lands in frozen swamp off of Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line

A transport truck jumped a snowbank off of Hwy. 401, travelled 100 metres, hit a tree, and landed in a frozen swamp, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Guelph Line around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

OPP say the driver lost control and that there were minor injuries.

The right, eastbound lane was closed and reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday once the scene was cleared.

Collision #HWY401 EB - Guelph line. 8:30 pm, the driver of this truck lost control, jumped the snowbank traveling 100 meters, then strikes trees in the frozen swamp. Minor injuries to report. Right lane closed. Updates to follow. #MississaugaOPP ^td pic.twitter.com/8SIuvpAo7x