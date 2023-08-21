Fire crews are on their way to assist a transport truck on fire on Highway 401 in Thames Centre.

Middlesex OPP say the truck is on the highway in the westbound lane just east of Putnam Road.

Police say drivers should expect slowdowns in both directions as “smoke is reportedly thick.”

This is a developing story, more details to come.

#MiddlesexOPP with @ThamesCentre Fire on route to a transport truck on fire on #Hwy401 WB just east of Putnam Road. Expect slowdowns in both directions as smoke is reportedly thick. @CountyMiddlesex @OxfordCounty @ONtransport ^jh pic.twitter.com/4xlolrgXc1