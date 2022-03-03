iHeartRadio

Transport truck operator charged with impaired driving while on Hwy. 401

A transport truck driver has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in London, Ont.

OPP pulled over the driver in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Wellington Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A screening device was used and the driver was arrested.

A 60-year-old North York, Ont. man was charged and released. He will appear in court on April 28.

