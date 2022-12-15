Transport truck rollover on Highway 89 near Cookstown, Ont.

Emergency responders shut down a portion of Highway 89 south of Barrie Thursday evening for a transport truck rollover.

Police say the collision happened between Lines 10 and 11 near Cookstown.

They say the big rig also rammed into a hydro pole before flipping onto its side.

No injuries were reported.

Police kept the area closed for nearly eight hours for the clean-up and investigation. It has since reopened.

On Thursday, the OPP said officers responded to over 300 collisions across the province as a significant storm, with heavy, blowing snow, moved through.