Transport truck rollover on Hwy 400 in Severn Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover that blocked the northbound lanes on Highway 400 near Coldwater on Thursday night.
Police diverted traffic just north of Vasey Road as tow trucks worked to remove the wreck from the roadway.
Police had to close the northbound lanes for a number of hours to clean up the debris strewn across the highway.
Two people were inside the tractor-trailer. Police say one of the occupants was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police reopened the highway early Friday afternoon.
It's not clear what caused the transport truck to roll over.
There is no word on any charges.
-
Winnipeg police bolster resources to deal with series of protests this weekendPolice in Winnipeg are bolstering the number of officers this weekend in response to a number of protests planned in the city.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa todayOttawa police are expecting a surge of trucks, vehicles and people into the downtown core again today, as the demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health measures enters a 16th day.
-
Woodcroft wins first game as Oilers coach as Edmonton beat N.Y. 3-1Connor McDavid had a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers got new head coach Jay Woodcroft his first NHL win, defeating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Friday.
-
New website in Timmins lists top reasons to move to the cityAt one time, people had to flip open an Ontario road map to locate Timmins, but a new website makes it more convenient to pinpoint the city and what it has to offer.
-
Pedestrian struck by LRT in south EdmontonEmergency crews are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by an LRT Friday evening.
-
Canada's Grondin and O'Dine win bronze medal in mixed snowboard crossCanada's Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine have won the bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics.
-
'Huge learning experience': Backcountry skier rescued in Jasper National Park after sudden injuryAn Alberta woman is thankful for emergency crews who could rescue her from the side of a mountain after she was injured while backcountry skiing and hopes others can learn from her experience.
-
Sault police warn drivers to slow down following complaints from crossing guardsThe Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says complaints from crossing guards around the city are piling up, with reports that drivers aren't adhering to their stop signs.
-
Some provinces loosening COVID-19 health restrictions, but is endemic near?B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions could be eased in time for Family Day, and some other provinces have already relaxed measures or announced plans to do so soon.