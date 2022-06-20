Transport truck rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Guelph, driver charged

A truck driver has been charged after a tractor trailer rolled over on eastbound Hwy. 401 near Guelph.

OPP tweeted about the incident close to Hwy. 6 north around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Eastbound traffic was forced onto Hwy. 6, causing delays on both the westbound lanes and Hwy. 6.

Two eastbound lanes were reopened around 10 p.m., with officials hoping to have it all cleared by 1 a.m.

One person has been charged with careless driving.