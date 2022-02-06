Transport truck rolls over on Wellington Road bridge
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A transport truck rolled over on the Wellington Road bridge over Highway 401 Sunday afternoon.
There was no leak, the truck was hauling wires.
The occupant was able to get out of the truck.
-
