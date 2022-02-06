iHeartRadio

Transport truck rolls over on Wellington Road bridge

A truck rolled over on the Wellington Road bridge in London, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Courtesy Kadhim Salih)

A transport truck rolled over on the Wellington Road bridge over Highway 401 Sunday afternoon.

There was no leak, the truck was hauling wires.

The occupant was able to get out of the truck.

