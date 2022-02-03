Transport truck stuck in ditch in Adjala-Tosorontio

Crews were tasked with removing a ditched transport truck on Thursday morning in Adjala-Tosorontio.

Nottawasaga OPP closed Adjala-Tecumseth Townline between the 7th Line and County Road 1 for the cleanup.

The big rig was hauling a load of lumber when it ended up in the ditch in the early morning hours.

Police say no one was injured.

Heavy snowfall started on Wednesday, reducing visibility in several areas and prompting Environment Canada to issue a travel advisory.

It's not clear if the weather was a factor in this collision.