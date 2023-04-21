Transport truck with alcohol involved in crash at Central Avenue and E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police say a transport truck containing alcohol was involved in a crash on Central Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway.

Officers responded to the collision at 10:42 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the collision involved two vehicles, one being the transport truck with alcohol. Police say alcohol was spilled onto the roadway.

The area was closed for a few hours to clean up the spill, but has since reopened. The transport was towed from the scene.

Police say there was no report of any physical injuries. No word yet if there will be any charges.

Traffic Update: EC Row expressway at Central is now open to traffic in all directions. The transport truck has been towed and the scene is clear. Thank you for your patience. #YQGtraffic -08421