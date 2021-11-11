Transport trucks smash into car on Hwy 400, Port Severn, minor injuries reported

A car was ripped to pieces after a bizarre chain of events on Highway 400 in Port Severn on Thursday morning, and police say the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the car crashed in the southbound lanes near South Gibson Lake Road just before 6:30 a.m. and then was struck by two tractor-trailers while stopped on the highway.

Police say the vehicle's headlights were not on, which may have contributed to the collision.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The highway was reduced to one lane southbound as crews cleaned up the debris.

Police are investigating the initial single-vehicle crash that caused the chain of events. They ask anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.