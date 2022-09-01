Transportation company still needs school bus drivers

With students going back to school, a Calgary bus company has put out a call for a few more bus drivers.

Southland Transportation issued a release Wednesday saying there was "an urgent need for school bus drivers in southern Alberta. An industry-wide shortage is impacting providers across the country, creating a high demand for new community heroes to drive our future this fall."

The company, which provides bus service to the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) among others, says that becoming a bus driver offers scheduling flexibility, as well as being child-friendly for new parents or grandparents who wish to take a part-time job.

In mid-August, Southland Transportation's regional director for southern Alberta, Craig Loose, said the shortage was acute.

"I’m not going to lie, it’s still concerning," he said, in an Aug. 17 interview with CTV News. "A lot has happened coming out of COVID with appetite to drive a school bus, but the way the economy is currently, it is a part-time seasonal job."

"As of Sept. 1, 2022, there are several routes in Southern Alberta that don't have a regular assigned driver," the release said. "Southland is dedicated to ensuring that all kids arrive to school and receive their full education."

A company spokesperson said that training sessions start weekly, and they urged anyone who's interested to apply.

Southland says it offers referral bonuses, free training and license upgrading. Anyone with a class five license, a clean driving abstract is invited to apply at southland.ca/careers.

School bus drivers with the company in Calgary can make up to $130 a day, working an average of four hours per shift.

"For people looking for supplementary income or something to do, you know, it’s a public service, it’s really a needed role," Loose said.

In mid-August, the Calgary Catholic School District said around 2,400 students were registered for bus service.

The Calgary Board of Education said around 17,000 students have registered for school bus service, up from 11,000 in 2021.

With files from Nicole Di Donato