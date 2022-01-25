iHeartRadio

Transportation for disability service in Winnipeg cancelled due to travel conditions

The Manitoba government announced that transportation for the Community Living DisABILITY Services’ day programs is cancelled on Tuesday in Winnipeg.

The province notes that the cancellation is due to poor driving conditions.

The organizations providing day programs have been asked to keep a small staff in case clients can attend using another mode of transportation.

Clients and care providers can call their transportation service for more information.

