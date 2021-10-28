Transportation Safety Board to release findings following investigation into fatal Sask. plane crash
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The final report into a fatal 2017 plane crash in northern Saskatchewan will be released after a nearly four-year wait.
Twenty-five people were injured when it crashed shortly after taking off from the Fond du Lac airstrip on Dec. 13, 2017.
A 19-year-old man died in hospital following the crash. Arson Fern Jr. had cerebral palsy and suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has announced it will release its full report on Thursday.
In April 2018, the TSB released its preliminary findings. According to the TSB, the West Wind Aviation turboprop was not de-iced and had ice contamination on it when it took off
More details to come.
