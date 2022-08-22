Information about 2019 train derailment near Portage la Prairie to be shared: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is expected to release the investigation report regarding a train crash and derailment near Portage la Prairie in 2019.
The TSB said a news conference is scheduled for Wednesday to share the report from the crash on Jan. 3, 2019, where two trains collided with one another.
The incident happened near Portage la Prairie when a Canadian National (CN) train travelling east collided with a train travelling west on the main track.
The TSB said the train travelling east derailed and there was a diesel leak, which was contained.
Another eight cars on the west train also derailed and a ninth car was damaged.
The conductor of the east train suffered minor injuries.
The TSB said the report that will be released on Wednesday contains two safety recommendations.
CTV News Winnipeg will follow the story on Wednesday and provide more details when they become available.
