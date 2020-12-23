An angry squirrel, a missing playlist and a quarrel with the city of Winnipeg over recycling -- none of these are reasons to call 911, but they were still the subject of calls made in 2020 nonetheless.

“I’m just working on this new phone, I just wanted to know if it would be connected,” a caller said in a transcript of a 911 call provided to CTVNews.ca by Winnipeg Police.

“Oh, okay, you’ve reached 911, do you have an emergency?” the operator asked.

“No, I just wanted to know if it would work.”

“So you don’t need police, fire, or ambulance?”

“No, not right now.”

“Okay, yup, it’s working.”

“Thanks, bye.”

It’s the number we all know to call in the case of an emergency: 911. By dialling three digits, you can speak to a dispatcher who can talk you through the most serious emergencies.

But not everyone who calls 911 has an actual emergency. And although these calls result in some funny headlines, they also waste the time of dispatchers who are performing a critical service.

“We get quite a few calls that definitely should not come through 911,” Stacey Cann, supervisor of communication for the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.

This year’s list of the most absurd nuisance calls to 911, provided to CTVNews.ca by several police departments, include examples that range from the relatable to the bizarre.

The injustice of parents came up in 911 calls this year -- a teenager in Toronto called 911 because his mother had unplugged the wifi.

Another example provided by Toronto Police was a woman who called 911 because she “was a prisoner in her own home because of an angry squirrel in a tree.”

One woman going through a common problem -- being late for a train at Toronto's Union Station -- called 911 in search of an unusual solution: she wanted a police escort to get her downtown.

The Saskatchewan RCMP F Division, which serves the majority of Saskatchewan outside of the major cities, compiled a list of their top 10 calls to 911 that “missed the mark,” this year. One upset caller was in a panic because they “could not find their music playlist on their cell phone.”

A couple of the Saskatchewan calls featured perceived failures at customer service.

One caller told 911 operators that a cup of coffee they had just purchased was cold, while another caller wanted back-up for a dispute they were having with a gas station attendant. The source of the fight? The attendant “had refused to remove the customer’s debit card from the debit machine for the customer.”

Another Saskatchewan caller wanted to know if 911 could give them recommendations for a good restaurant to eat at, as they were from out of town and didn’t know what was open.

Some calls were connected to the pandemic. According to Toronto Police, one man called 911 to ask why the library wasn’t open, for instance, while another caller in the Winnipeg region phoned looking for how to apply to Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

E-Comm, B.C.’s largest 911 dispatch centre, told CTV News Vancouver last week that they had seen an uptick in non-emergency 911 calls where people are calling to report violations of COVID-19 regulations, such as house parties or neighbours having visitors over.

"If somebody is experiencing a medical emergency related to COVID-19, absolutely dial 911," spokesperson Kaila Butler said. "Otherwise, there are better resources available.”

Some who make the mistake of phoning 911 in a non-emergency situation don’t know where else to call to get in touch with police, and are unaware that there are non-emergency numbers for every police department, which are easily found online.

One caller trying to get in touch with the Winnipeg Police this year phoned 911 about a lost package.

“I didn’t receive my item, it’s like US$140, I don’t know how much Canadian that would be,” the caller told the dispatcher. “I contacted customer service and they emailed me and said they need me to file a police report.”

Another Winnipeg caller was locked out of their house and just wanted 911 to tell them who they should call, since the caretaker of the property was out of town.

Cann said that in the age of the internet and smartphones, the non-emergency line for police departments is easy to locate.

“Years ago, I could understand it more where numbers were hard to find,” she said. “But nowadays […] you can do a couple quick Google searches and find numbers.”

Others who phone 911 for a non-emergency situation are a little more confused about the purpose of the number, such as one caller in the Winnipeg region this year, who phoned to complain that their recycling bin hadn’t been picked up.

When the dispatcher asked if the caller had meant to dial 311 instead of 911, the caller responded, "I guess I thought 9-1-1 was just a general number to complain about anything about the city.”

“No, this is for life or death emergencies,” the dispatcher responded.

“Well, okay, my recycling wasn’t picked up today so I kind of consider that life or death,” the caller said, “and I’m pissed off at the city about that.”

Cann said some callers seem to think “it’s not a big deal,” if they phone 911 without an emergency.

“The biggest thing is that the calls we call nuisance calls or inappropriate calls tie up the line for actual emergencies,” she explained. “There’s only so many 911 lines that come into the system and if they're wasted on calls that have no business coming through that line, then you're putting someone else [in] jeopardy, basically.”

As part of the attempt to educate the public, police departments and 911 call centres often share their top 911 calls that should not have been 911 calls at the end of December. E-Comm posts a list every year.

Saskatchewan RCMP, the F Division, which gave CTVNews.ca the latter half of their list, will be posting the rest of their top 10 on Dec. 30 on their social media, featuring a particularly suspicious moose.

Although police want to discourage the public from calling 911 when there’s no emergency, Cann had one important tip for those who may have dialled the number and then thought better of it.

“If you've accidentally dialled 911, stay on the phone and just let the operator know that you've made a mistake,” she said. “Because if people hang up quickly, that actually ties up our operators because they have to phone back and make sure everything's okay.”

Many of these 911 calls end with an apology from the caller as they realize their mistake, and that’s the end of the matter. But people can also be fined for creating a nuisance by calling 911 without an actual emergency.

Which brings us to our final 2020 example, from Saskatchewan:

“A caller called upset as they got a ticket under the Emergency 911 System Act,” Saskatchewan RCMP reported. “This caller called 911 again to dispute the ticket.”