Trapped person pulled out of wrecked car by firefighters after 2-vehicle crash

Ottawa Fire services says a person was extricated from their vehicle after a two-vehicle crash south of Gloucester.

Firefighters say they were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision Monday at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Mitch Owens and Old Prescott roads. When they arrived on scene, they found an occupant of the vehicle trapped in their car.

Fire crews say they had to use specialized tools to gain access to the wrecked car. Eleven minutes into the initial call, they were extricated. Crews then removed the battery from the car before clearing the scene.

No injuries were reported.