Trapped person pulled out of wrecked car by firefighters after 2-vehicle crash
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa Fire services says a person was extricated from their vehicle after a two-vehicle crash south of Gloucester.
Firefighters say they were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision Monday at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Mitch Owens and Old Prescott roads. When they arrived on scene, they found an occupant of the vehicle trapped in their car.
Fire crews say they had to use specialized tools to gain access to the wrecked car. Eleven minutes into the initial call, they were extricated. Crews then removed the battery from the car before clearing the scene.
No injuries were reported.
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7MWith a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Here’s OC Transpo’s plan to keep service running in the stormOC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
-
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely with left ankle sprainToronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.
-
Summerside, federal government pledge $5.8 billion to increase P.E.I. housing density, affordabilityThe City of Summerside, P.E.I., and the Government of Canada plan to fast track development for 132 housing units over the next three years.
-
Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter fundingThe YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the priceWith snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSBA pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.