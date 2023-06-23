Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall

A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to the site on 87 Avenue and 172 Street at 10:26 a.m.

Firefighters and construction workers were seen carrying the man down from an elevated platform after he was loaded onto a spine board.

Alberta Health Services said the injured man is in his 40s and was in stable condition with injuries that are not-life-threatening.

Occupational health and safety officials were investigating.

A joint statement from the City of Edmonton and the builder, Marigold Infrastructure Partners, said the company has also launched an investigation.

"Safety is absolutely our number one priority, and we are devastated that one of our colleagues has been injured on-site. Work was immediately halted in the area, and crews on the scene were sent home and offered counselling," the statement said.

"Marigold contacted the family of the worker immediately and is providing every support to them at this time."

The construction site is part of the 27-kilometre Valley Line - West LRT extension from downtown to Lewis Farms.

It is slated to open in 2027 and includes an elevated station at West Edmonton Mall.

