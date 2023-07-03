Trapper, Manitoba Conservation hunting down coyote after attack

A highly-skilled trapper and Manitoba Conservation officers are looking for the coyote that attacked a young child in North Kildonan.

Residents are on high alert after two coyote attacks within a week.

A four-year-old was attacked on Friday and a nine-year-old was attacked six days before that.

Area resident Duncan McKay said coyotes sightings are common, but attacks aren’t.

"These two situations that's happened now with the attacks on children with the coyotes - that's the worst we've ever heard,” McKay said.

North Kildonan City councillor Jeff Browaty said his thoughts are with the victims and families.

"I can see why kids would want to run, that's my first instinct too,” Browaty said. "It's intimidating.”

Coyote attacks fall under the Province of Manitoba’s responsibilities, but Browaty says he is speaking with both the province and the area's MLA to see what can be done to make the area safer.

He says that could include public awareness.

The Manitoba Trappers Association said it does not usually trap inside city limits, but after Friday's attack they got a special request. The association said an expert trapper has been working to humanely live trap the coyote that attacked the four-year-old Friday.

If it is caught, Manitoba Conservation will take over.

Cyclist Sarah Gravelle-Mackenzie knew the animals were in the area well before last week’s attacks. She says she’s seen lone coyotes before, but a recent encounter shook her.

"There was the one time there was three (sic) - came out of the bush. I was on (Chief Peguis Trail) and they came out and they sort of just sat there. And it was very unnerving,” she said.

Now, Gravelle-Mackenzie keeps a personal alarm handy, ready to lead her senior’s cycling group if there is trouble.

Jerry Joaquin says after the first attack, his son's school has been making them aware of coyote sightings.

“It's obviously much higher alert now right around the students and the children,” Joaquin said.

Professor of human and wildlife interactions James Hare said he often sees coyotes and other wild animals in his Charleswood neighbourhood.

"To me it enriches the urban experience. I mean right, you're there with wildlife. You're seeing them in your semi natural habitat,” Hare said.

He thinks it is unlikely coyotes will be run out of the city all together, saying they adapt to urban settings well.

"Once animals experience humans over and over again they tend to habituate to humans, they lose that fear of humans, and when that happens, we have trouble."