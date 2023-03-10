'Traumatic': two dogs attacked in south Windsor

A Windsor dog owner is warning others to always be aware of their surroundings when walking their pets after he says his two pugs where injured in an attack.

Warning: graphic photos

Luke Peeling was walking his dogs, 2-year-old Eddy and 10-year-old Roxy, along with a neighbor’s dog named Waffles on Monday. They were walking Longfellow Avenue around 1 p.m. when he saw a large dog running their way.

“Before I could react he had my small pug in his mouth,” he said. “Once I got my small pub free it took out Roxy as well.”

Eddy and Roxy went straight into emergency surgery.

“Eddy’s got a small fractured jaw and a gash on his neck and then Roxy has quite a large five, six inch deep gash on her back where she got mauled from behind,” said Peeling.

Veterinarian bills estimated to cost between $2,000 to $2,500.

“Fingers crossed they are on the road to recovery,” he said.

Peeling said thankfully, no one else was injured but describes the attack as traumatic.

“Eddy doesn’t want to leave my side and Roxy is nervous around other dogs,” said Peeling.

The City of Windsor by-law enforcement officers are now investigating.

Peeling told the officers that the attacking dog had no leash and there was no clear owner in site.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 3-1-1.