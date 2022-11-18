Travel advisories and snow squall warnings in effect
Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a weather advisory with Grey-Bruce having an additional snow squall warning.
According to Environment Canada the winter weather travel advisory will remain in effect for Friday and early Friday night.
Local snowfall amounts could be upwards of 20cm with lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron expected to persist through today.
Additional heavy flurries and snow squalls are forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries near noon. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High plus 2.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
