Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight.

Flakes will begin to fall Tuesday evening as a low pressure system makes its way over Lake Erie and taper to light snow by Wednesday morning.

The weather agency warns this will be the first significant snowfall of the season and some areas could get up to 10 cm.

Drivers are urged to use caution as heavy snow could result in poor visibility at times.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada says. “Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Winter weather advisories are also in place across much of southern Ontario.