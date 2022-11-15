Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region gets hit with first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected to have fallen overnight.
Flakes began to fall Tuesday evening as a low pressure system made its way over Lake Erie and taper to light snow by Wednesday morning.
The weather agency warned this will be the first significant snowfall of the season and some areas could get up to 10 cm.
Drivers are urged to use caution as heavy snow could result in poor visibility at times.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada says. “Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”
In the morning, the agency updated their advisory for Waterloo-Wellington and said an additional 2 cm of snow is expected, but will taper off into light flurrings later in the morning.
Winter weather advisories are also in place across much of southern Ontario.
