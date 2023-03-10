Travel advisory still in effect as snow tapers off Friday evening
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and several surrounding regions.
According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, another 2-4cm of snow is expected Friday afternoon, totaling about 10-15 cm in the London area by the time it tapers off Friday evening.
On the roads, visibility is expected to be reduced with local blowing snow.
Widespread snow will continue to push across southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe Friday with a chance the evening commute may be affected by this snowfall.
Here’s a look at the forecast:
Friday Night: Periods of light snow ending late this evening then cloudy. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 10.
Saturday: Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.
Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 2.
