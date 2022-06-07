Travel industry sees rebound as 2022 season ramps up

The travel industry across the Maritimes is showing positive signs of bouncing back after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Karen Demassi arrived at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Tuesday morning while on her way to Calgary. Demassi said her overall levels of confidence as a traveller are now very high.

"They have put a lot of safety procedures in place," said Demassi. "And that has provided me with a lot of confidence."

That’s a common vibe these days according to Leah Batstone from the Halifax International Airport Authority.

"Travel is back and the airport is finally buzzing with activity again,” said Batstone. "Our passenger levels were at about 25 per cent overall, compared to what they were pre-pandemic."

Batstone said things are now bouncing back and moving in an exciting direction.

"The past couple of weeks we’ve had some very busy days that could be compared to where we were in 2019," said Batstone.

Greater Moncton International Airport Authority President and CEO Courtney Burns said a wave of full-scale travel recovery is underway.

"May 2019, a typical pre-pandemic month for us had 60,000 passengers," said Burn. "Our absolute rock bottom during the pandemic in May 2020 was 1,000 passengers."

Last month, the airport saw roughly 40,000 passengers which translated into 73 per cent of pre-pandemic travel activity.

VIA rail travel is also rebounding after ridership dropped 95 per cent in 2020-21.

“As of June 3, service for the Ocean, covering stops in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec is back to three full frequencies per week," said Senior Manager Sheila Duffy in a statement.

Other positive travel developments include the resumption of international flights to Europe.

"We also just last week launched nonstop service to the USA with American Airlines," said Batstone, who added several new low cost airlines will begin flights from the Maritimes in the coming weeks.