Drifting snow, icy conditions cover Regina-area highways

The Regina-area received its first winter storm of the season, leading to less than ideal road and highway conditions.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline reported Thursday morning that drivers may encounter occasional snow drifts or icy sections, and for a period of time travel was not recommended between Regina and Moose Jaw on Highway #1. The stretch of Highway #1 between Regina and Indian Head is ice covered, with swirling and drifting snow.

On the Regina Bypass conditions are slippery with packed and loose snow. Around Moose Jaw and Yorkton roads are icy with loose, swirling and drifting snow.

SGI is reminding drivers to practice safe winter driving before even getting in the vehicle. To ensure road safety drivers should take time to clear their vehicles of snow, frost and ice. SGI also recommends leaving for your destination earlier than planned, to account for poor driving conditions.

“Those posted speed limits, they’re not necessarily the speed you want to be driving at when you’re dealing with reduced traction and visibility,” Tyler McMurchy, spokesperson for SGI said. “Even if you’re doing everything right, you may have to make allowances for the other drivers who may not.”

Anyone who gets stranded in a blizzard is instructed to stay in or with their vehicle for their safety.