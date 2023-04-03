Travel not recommended on Highway 1 near Moose Jaw
Travel is not recommended along Highway 1 in the Moose Jaw area Monday morning as snowfall continues to impact much of southern Saskatchewan.
According to the Highway Hotline, winter driving conditions such as icy slippery sections, loose and swirling snow and slush can be expected along Highway 1 from Mortlach, Sask. to Rush Lake, Sask. where as of 7:45 a.m. travel was not recommended.
Winter driving conditions are also being reported in and around Regina Monday morning however there are no “travel not recommended” advisories in effect, according to the Highway Hotline.
Morse RCMP also said it responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles near Ernfold and Chaplin, Sask. on Sunday.
Police described road conditions as “extremely slippery” at the time of the collision and warned drivers to slow down and avoid the area if possible.
Chaplin, Sask. is approximately 154 kilometres west of Regina.
-- With files from CTV News' David Prisciak.
