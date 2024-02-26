Travel not recommended on highways surrounding Saskatoon as winter storm continues

Travel is not recommended on many highways surrounding Saskatoon Monday morning as an Alberta clipper system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to central Saskatchewan.

Both winter storm and snowfall warnings remained in effect Monday morning with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) saying 10 to 20 centimeters of accumulation can be expected by Monday evening.

“Along with the snow, strong northerly winds gusting to 70 km/h developed during the overnight hours and will persist into Monday morning. The combination of freshly fallen snow and strong, gusty winds will create visibility reductions in snow and blowing snow during this time. Expect travel to be impacted,” ECCC said on its website.

According to the Highway Hotline, travel was not recommended on Highways 16, 12, 11, 5, 7 and 14 leaving Saskatoon Monday morning. Current highway conditions can be read here.

Bitterly cold wind chills around -40 C are also expected Monday and Tuesday night after the storm subsides with temperatures not expected to moderate until later in the week ECCC said.

Winter returns!



An Alberta clipper will bring snow, winds, and colder temps starting Sunday night. The heaviest snow will fall in central regions with 15+ cm possible. Below normal temps will follow and remain in place next week. #skstorm (1/2)

Alerts: https://t.co/tAZY894rCo pic.twitter.com/SHDtc1B7lh